Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 645,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 680,105 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBR

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 1,553,112 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 556,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.