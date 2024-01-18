CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of CF Industries worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $75.22 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

