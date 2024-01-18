Channel Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

