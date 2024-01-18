Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,159,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.