Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $590.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

CHE stock opened at $586.61 on Wednesday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $489.54 and a twelve month high of $596.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.08 and a 200 day moving average of $543.82.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

