Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $360.39

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360.39 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.42), with a volume of 56294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.50 ($4.40).

CHG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.71) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 301.02. The company has a market capitalization of £948.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,657.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,384.62%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £155,324.52 ($197,639.04). In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £610,945.32 ($777,383.03). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £155,324.52 ($197,639.04). Insiders sold a total of 273,075 shares of company stock worth $93,768,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

