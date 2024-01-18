Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $143.13 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

