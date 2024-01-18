Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

