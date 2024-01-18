Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

