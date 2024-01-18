Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Chewy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

