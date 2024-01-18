Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

CHS stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.60.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

