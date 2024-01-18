Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$325.08 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.