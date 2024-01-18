Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.07

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.07 and traded as low as $168.37. Christian Dior shares last traded at $171.72, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Christian Dior Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.07.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

