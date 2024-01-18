CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CXF opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of C$8.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17.
