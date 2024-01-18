CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 22,292 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

