CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $214.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,851 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

