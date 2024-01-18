Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on March 15th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $588.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79.

Insider Activity

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.