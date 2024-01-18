Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $588.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.95. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

