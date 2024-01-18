Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

