Citigroup Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

