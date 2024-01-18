CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.