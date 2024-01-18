Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.8 %

COKE stock opened at $893.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $823.58 and its 200 day moving average is $715.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $474.28 and a 1-year high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

