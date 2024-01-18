Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $66.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

