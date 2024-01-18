Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

