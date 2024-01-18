Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
