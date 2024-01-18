Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.