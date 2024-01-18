Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.