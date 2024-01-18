Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

