Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.61.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

CBSH opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

