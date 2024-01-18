Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,142 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

