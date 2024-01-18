Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 437.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 480,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 391,541 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

