Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000,000 after purchasing an additional 789,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 580,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 824,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 260,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.