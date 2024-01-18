Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem stock opened at $137.06 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

