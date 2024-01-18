Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $193,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $834.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

