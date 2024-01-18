Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

