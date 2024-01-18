Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.78% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSTP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSTP opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

