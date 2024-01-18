Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

