Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BME opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

