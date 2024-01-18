Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 106.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
