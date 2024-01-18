Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

