Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TSI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.