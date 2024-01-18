Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTHR opened at $210.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.17 and a 12 month high of $213.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.63.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.