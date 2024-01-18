Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,514 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

