Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,570 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in ON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.70 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

