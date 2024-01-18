Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $41,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $864.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

