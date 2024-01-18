Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,001 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,588,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,706,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,440,000 after purchasing an additional 456,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,496,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,424,000 after purchasing an additional 440,844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,893,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,526,000 after purchasing an additional 483,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

