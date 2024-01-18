Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 827.27%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

