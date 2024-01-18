Comparing Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vislink Technologies and ZTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vislink Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.84%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than ZTE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ZTE shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vislink Technologies and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -45.85% -29.58% -24.53% ZTE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $28.40 million 0.27 -$13.54 million ($50.90) -0.06 ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 2.43

ZTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTE beats Vislink Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products. The company also provides miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, an aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units; WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders; TrolleyLive RemotePro for remote live broadcasts; and IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new monetization opportunities. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

