Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 497 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 101,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 106,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $553.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

