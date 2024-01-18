Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

