Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

